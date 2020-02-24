Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Announces North American EOB Tour
Radiohead star Ed O'Brien has announced that he will be launching a North American tour in support of the forthcoming debut album from his EOB project.
O'Brien will be releasing EOB's first album, which will be entitled "Earth", on April 17th and will launch the tour of the U.S. and Canada on May 26th at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN.
The live band will feature O'Brien joined by Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams and Alvin Ford, Jr. Prior to the North American outing, fans in the UK can catch them at the BBC Music Festival at the Roundhouse in London on March 7th. See all the dates below:
03/07/20 - London, UK - BBC 6 Music Festival, The Roundhouse
05/26/20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
05/27/20 - Chicago, IL - Metro
05/29/20 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
05/30/20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
05/31/20 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
06/02/20 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
06/04/20 - Boston, MA - Royale
06/05/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
06/06/20 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
06/08/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
06/11/20 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club
06/13/20 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
06/15/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at the Ace Hotel
07/01/20 - Istanbul, TU - PAC Jazz Festival
07/24/20 - Luzern, CH - Blue Balls Festival
07/26/20 - Cheshire, UK - Bluedot Festival
07/31/20 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival
