Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Announces North American EOB Tour

Radiohead star Ed O'Brien has announced that he will be launching a North American tour in support of the forthcoming debut album from his EOB project.

O'Brien will be releasing EOB's first album, which will be entitled "Earth", on April 17th and will launch the tour of the U.S. and Canada on May 26th at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN.

The live band will feature O'Brien joined by Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams and Alvin Ford, Jr. Prior to the North American outing, fans in the UK can catch them at the BBC Music Festival at the Roundhouse in London on March 7th. See all the dates below:

03/07/20 - London, UK - BBC 6 Music Festival, The Roundhouse

05/26/20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

05/27/20 - Chicago, IL - Metro

05/29/20 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

05/30/20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

05/31/20 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

06/02/20 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

06/04/20 - Boston, MA - Royale

06/05/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

06/06/20 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

06/08/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

06/11/20 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club

06/13/20 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

06/15/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at the Ace Hotel

07/01/20 - Istanbul, TU - PAC Jazz Festival

07/24/20 - Luzern, CH - Blue Balls Festival

07/26/20 - Cheshire, UK - Bluedot Festival

07/31/20 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival





