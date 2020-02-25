.

David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health

K. Wiggins | 02-25-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Van HalenBest Of Both Worlds cover art

David Lee Roth was asked about rumors concerning Eddie Van Halen's health and he responded "You know what I know" and then went on to say that touring may be too much for acclaimed guitarist.

Roth is currently opening for KISS on their End Of The Road farewell tour and he sat down with StarTribune to discuss the trek. He said of Eddie's health, "You know what I know."

The Van Halen frontman added, "Ed, God bless him, may have a fair amount of time ahead of him, but going out on the road is an unforgiving task. It kills people."

Roth then reflected, "It's been a long great trip, a long great run. But this kind of music requires the kind of energy that people in their 20s bring. You know what NFL stands for: Not For Long. It's similar in rock.

"I remember the days when we would stand around and say, 'Let's go have a cigarette.' And that's what we did: Four guys having one cigarette. I remember those days. They go by fast, so enjoy them while you're in them."


Related Stories


David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health

Roth Reflects On Van Halen Recordings With Gene Simmons

Eddie Van Halen Doing 'Okay' Says Former Singer

Billy Sheehan Addresses Van Halen Offer Controversy

Site Wants Apology For Van Halen Interview Accusation

Van Halen Never Officially Offered Sheehan Position

Van Halen Tried To Recruit David Lee Roth Bandmate

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Talks Eddie Van Halen, Influences

David Lee Roth rocks Van Halen Classics On KISS Tour Debut

David Lee Roth Says He Was Van Halen 'Musical Director'

More Van Halen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Cancel Festival Appearances Due To James' Recovery- David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health- Tool Add New Leg To North American Tour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health

Red Hot Chili Peppers And Tool Replace Metallica At Festival

Aerosmith Share Deuces Are Wild Recap Video

Scorpions Reschedule Concert Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Armor For Sleep Return For First Tour In Over A Decade

Baroness And Against Me Announce North American Tour

Bob Seger In The Studio For 'Against The Wind' Anniversary

Sons Of Apollo Release 'Asphyxiation' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.