David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health
David Lee Roth was asked about rumors concerning Eddie Van Halen's health and he responded "You know what I know" and then went on to say that touring may be too much for acclaimed guitarist.
Roth is currently opening for KISS on their End Of The Road farewell tour and he sat down with StarTribune to discuss the trek. He said of Eddie's health, "You know what I know."
The Van Halen frontman added, "Ed, God bless him, may have a fair amount of time ahead of him, but going out on the road is an unforgiving task. It kills people."
Roth then reflected, "It's been a long great trip, a long great run. But this kind of music requires the kind of energy that people in their 20s bring. You know what NFL stands for: Not For Long. It's similar in rock.
"I remember the days when we would stand around and say, 'Let's go have a cigarette.' And that's what we did: Four guys having one cigarette. I remember those days. They go by fast, so enjoy them while you're in them."
