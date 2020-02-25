Scorpions Reschedule Concert Following Klaus Meine Surgery

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have rescheduled a February 22nd concert in Sydney, AU that was moved back because singer Klaus Meine needed to undergo kidney stone surgery.

The German rockers - who were forced to postpone the original event on short notice as Meine underwent the procedure -will perform the make up date with tour mates Whitesnake at the city's Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday, February 26.

"Looks like I'm on my way to Sydney tomorrow," shared Meine Monday on social media alongside a photo with his doctor. "It would mean the world to me if we finally could play the Show on Wednesday Night. I feel still a bit beaten up , but Dr. Katz said .... you can do it my friend ... Let's Rock it Sydney ..... Are you ready for the Sting."

As the singer continues to recover from surgery, the Scorpions and Whitesnake previously announced the cancellation of their February 24 concert at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





