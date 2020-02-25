.

Scorpions Reschedule Concert Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Bruce Henne | 02-25-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

ScorpionsBand social media post capture

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have rescheduled a February 22nd concert in Sydney, AU that was moved back because singer Klaus Meine needed to undergo kidney stone surgery.

The German rockers - who were forced to postpone the original event on short notice as Meine underwent the procedure -will perform the make up date with tour mates Whitesnake at the city's Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday, February 26.

"Looks like I'm on my way to Sydney tomorrow," shared Meine Monday on social media alongside a photo with his doctor. "It would mean the world to me if we finally could play the Show on Wednesday Night. I feel still a bit beaten up , but Dr. Katz said .... you can do it my friend ... Let's Rock it Sydney ..... Are you ready for the Sting."

As the singer continues to recover from surgery, the Scorpions and Whitesnake previously announced the cancellation of their February 24 concert at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Scorpions Reschedule Concert Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery

Scorpions Frontman Reveals Plans For New Album

Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

Scorpions Plan Las Vegas Residency Next Year

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Zac Brown Band, Scorpions, Iron Maiden Tour Chart

The Scorpions Release Video Trailer For Fall Tour

The Scorpions Off To 'Great Start' On Next Album

More Scorpions News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Cancel Festival Appearances Due To James' Recovery- David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health- Tool Add New Leg To North American Tour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health

Red Hot Chili Peppers And Tool Replace Metallica At Festival

Aerosmith Share Deuces Are Wild Recap Video

Scorpions Reschedule Concert Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Armor For Sleep Return For First Tour In Over A Decade

Baroness And Against Me Announce North American Tour

Bob Seger In The Studio For 'Against The Wind' Anniversary

Sons Of Apollo Release 'Asphyxiation' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.