Tool Add New Leg To North American Tour

Cover art courtesy Speakeasy Cover art courtesy Speakeasy

Tool have announced a new North American leg this spring to their on-going tour in support of their chart topping studio album "Fear Inoculum".

The new run of dates are scheduled to kick off on April 16th in Miami, FL at the American Airlines Arena and will wrap up on June 23rd in San Francisco, CA at the Chase Center.

Tickets for most of the new dates are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 28th at 10 am local time. Tickets for the Sioux Falls and St. Louis stop will go on sale at 12 noon local time. See the dates below:

February 28 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena

February 29 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena

March 9 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

March 11 Portland, OR Moda Center

March 12 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

March 14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

March 16 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

The newly announced dates are:

April 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

April 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center

April 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

April 22 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

April 25 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 29 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

May 1 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre

May 4 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

May 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

May 29 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

May 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

June 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

June 4 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

June 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 7 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 9 Madison, WI Kohl Center

June 10 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Festival

June 13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

June 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

June 17 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Center

June 19 Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena

June 22 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

June 23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center





