Tool Add New Leg To North American Tour
Tool have announced a new North American leg this spring to their on-going tour in support of their chart topping studio album "Fear Inoculum".
The new run of dates are scheduled to kick off on April 16th in Miami, FL at the American Airlines Arena and will wrap up on June 23rd in San Francisco, CA at the Chase Center.
Tickets for most of the new dates are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 28th at 10 am local time. Tickets for the Sioux Falls and St. Louis stop will go on sale at 12 noon local time. See the dates below:
February 28 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena
February 29 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena
March 9 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
March 11 Portland, OR Moda Center
March 12 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center
March 14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
March 16 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
The newly announced dates are:
April 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
April 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center
April 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
April 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
April 22 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
April 24 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
April 25 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 28 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
April 29 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
May 1 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre
May 4 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
May 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
May 29 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
May 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
June 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
June 4 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
June 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
June 7 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 9 Madison, WI Kohl Center
June 10 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Festival
June 13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
June 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
June 17 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Center
June 19 Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena
June 22 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
June 23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
