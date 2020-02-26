Singled Out: The Midnight Devils' Pink Halo

Cover art courtesy TAG Cover art courtesy TAG

Glam rockers The Midnight Devils recently released their debut album "Something Bigger" and to celebrate we asked Sam Spade to tell us about the single "Pink Halo." Here is the story:

Pink Halo is the second single and debut music video from the first Midnight Devils album Something Bigger. This is our first big step into the light as a national touring and recording act so we wanted the single and video to be a very strong song off the new album. I think this song captures that great rock n roll party vibe while mixing in a huge sing-a-long chorus and a sexy groove drenched guitar driven back beat. The song started off very easy and we worked it into something cool over a very short period of time. Everything we do in The Midnight Devils drips sexuality. It doesn't matter if it's male or female sexuality as long as it looks and feels good. We always go back to that neon pink color as something that expresses our glam roots and scares most normal people away. Everything we touch ends up being bright pink and I think that's pretty cool. We are a glam rock band borrow heavily from The New York Dolls, KISS, T. Rex, and The Sweet so pink just seems to be our thing. I was toying around with the idea of a rock n roll girl that wasn't exactly a saint by any means. In fact she turned out to be the devil but shined up that pink halo to make it all look so good.

"She's my pretty little devil with a pink halo". I do the best writing during my 45 minute commute to the city of Omaha, Nebraska. This chorus came from one of those late nights behind the wheel cruising at 80 MPH. I recorded the lines on my phone and when I got into town I put together a rough version of the chord structure. The Midnight Devils are notorious for mixing in old school boogie woogie rock n roll like Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Chuck Berry with sleazy punk and glam. So the song took shape and I brought the idea to Chris "Sniper" Hineline. He took the chords I had and added the hooky guitar parts and pre chorus. We then brought that idea to Jimmy Mess and he added the heart and soul Ramones-style drumming behind it.

The verses aren't really about any girl in particular but really a culmination of the ones that made an impact in my life. I always look back fondly and remember how much fun it was going out and making a big scene with somebody who looked and acted truly amazing. The pre-chorus was a slight rip off of Motley Crue's "Kickstart My Heart" mixing in a little David Lee Roth action for good measure. The pre-chorus goes "Do anything it takes to make my heart race", that line comes from the adrenaline junkie side we all have especially in rock n roll. It seems like the best times are always when your heart is racing a mile a minute. Pink Halo is a straight down the line boogie woogie song and one of the signature songs in our live set. We play this song every night and I get the greatest joy looking out into the crowd seeing everybody smiling shaking their asses. The more ass shakin' the wilder the night is going to get and our shows are usually just the first stop. We play glitter-drenched lipstick-cover party rock n roll music. It's looks good and feels good and everyone watching the show is all ready excited to take the night to some whole other level no matter what that may be.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





Related Stories

The Midnight Devils Release 'Pink Halo' Video

More The Midnight Devils News



