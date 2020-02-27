AC/DC Frontman Reveals New Album Details To Snider

Photo by antiMusic's K Wiggins Photo by antiMusic's K Wiggins

AC/DC's new album is one of the worst kept secrets in rock n' roll with the band publicly keeping tight lipped about the effort, but frontman Brian Johnson shared some details with Twisted Sister's Dee Snider.

Snider appeared on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation last week to discuss the online petition to have AC/DC perform next year's Super Bowl half-time show and during the appearance, Dee shared that he learned some details about the album while out to dinner with Brian Johnson.

Dee said, "He told me a lot of stuff, and a lot of stuff that I don't wanna say. But we know from the photos, and Brian confirmed it, they've been in the studio, they've been recording.

The original, I don't say the 'original' guys, because a lot of 'em are gone, but I say the 'classic' lineup is back together and there are some surprises, which I can't talk about, regarding Malcolm Young that just had my jaw on the floor.

"I will say he will be present. So this is AC/DC as we know and love them."





