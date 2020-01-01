.

Tool Gets Mashed Up With Justin Bieber 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-01-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tool

Tool Gets Mashed Up With Justin Bieber was a top 19 story of Aug. 2019: The music of Tool has been mashed up with a Justin Bieber autotune by DJ Cummerbund after a mini feud developed between the two on social media.

It all began when Bieber professed his love for Tool on Instagram and Tool frontman James Maynard Keenan simply responded with "#bummer", which prompted Bieber's wife Hailey to react.

She posted, "You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope you find security within yourself. Sad place to be."

DJ Cummerbund decided to bring their two vastly different worlds together by mashing up Tool's "Parabola" with Bieber's "Love Yourself." Check out the results here


Related Stories


Tool Gets Mashed Up With Justin Bieber 2019 In Review

Tool, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down Stars Jam

Tool Heading Down Under Next Year

Tool Releasing Expanded 'Fear Inoculum' Book Edition

Tool Add New Leg To 'Fear Inoculum' Tour

Tool Tour Offer Turned Down By Sebastian Bach

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio

Eddie Van Halen Has Funny Encounter At Tool Concert

Tool Now Free To Do Whatever They Want

Tool Frontman Addresses Justin Bieber Controversy

More Tool News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Guitarist Didn't Expect Fan Hatred- AC/DC Singer Explains His Exit From Band- Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members and more Top 19 Stories Of Aug 2019


Reviews
Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Guitarist Didn't Expect Fan Hatred 2019 In Review

AC/DC Singer Explains His Exit From The Band 2019 In Review

Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick 2019 In Review

Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Exposes His Worst Career Moment 2019 In Review

Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album 2019 In Review

Van Halen Singer Dream Shattered By TV Appearance 2019 In Review

Dave Grohl Was Terrified Of Nirvana Festival Performance 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.