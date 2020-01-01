Tool Gets Mashed Up With Justin Bieber 2019 In Review

Tool Gets Mashed Up With Justin Bieber was a top 19 story of Aug. 2019: The music of Tool has been mashed up with a Justin Bieber autotune by DJ Cummerbund after a mini feud developed between the two on social media.

It all began when Bieber professed his love for Tool on Instagram and Tool frontman James Maynard Keenan simply responded with "#bummer", which prompted Bieber's wife Hailey to react.

She posted, "You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope you find security within yourself. Sad place to be."

DJ Cummerbund decided to bring their two vastly different worlds together by mashing up Tool's "Parabola" with Bieber's "Love Yourself." Check out the results here





