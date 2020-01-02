.

Ozzy Osbourne 'Death Bed' Report Shot Down By Daughter

William Lee | 01-02-2020

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly has taken to social media to respond to a tabloid report that her father is in "dire straits" and on his death bed.

The Black Sabbath legend, who had some heath struggles last year, was the target of a report that claimed that he is in such bad shape that he "didn't even realize his wife, Sharon, missed the holidays with him for the first time in 40 years."

Kelly reacted via social media with the following, "Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to launch with my family. Then I spent the rest of the day launching and hanging out with my dad.

"I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his 'death bed' sometimes the media makes me sick!!" She concluded, "It's no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the F*CK on this is utter bullsh*t."


