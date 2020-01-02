.

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date 2019 In Review

Bruce Henne | 01-02-2020

Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: The Rolling Stones wrapped up their No Filter tour with a twice-rescheduled show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on August 30 as the state of Florida prepares for the oncoming Hurricane Dorian.

After initially delaying the start of the summer North American trek when Mick Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery in April, the band announced a last-minute date change from Saturday to Friday for the run's finale as the storm heads toward the southern state in the coming days.

"Opening after a one-hour rain delay with 'Jumpin' Jack Flash,' the Stones delivered more than two hours of audience favorites and a few rarities in front of a sell-out crowd of 60,000," reports the Sun-Sentinel.

The 19-song set included the rarely-performed 1966 hit, "Under My Thumb", a second stage acoustic set featuring "Sweet Virginia" and "Dead Flowers", and the Keith Richards-led pairing of "You Got The Silver" and "Before They Make Me Run."

"Near the end of the Stones' show - in front of a storm-rattled South Florida audience seeking escape from the helpless frustration of watching the approach of Hurricane Dorian," writes Ben Crandell, "vocalist Mick Jagger delivered the opening line to the band's classic howl-at-the-heavens allegory 'Gimme Shelter.'

"'Oh, a storm is threatening, my very life today,'" Jagger sang; and with that, on cue, rain began to fall, first in individual pellets, then in driving sheets... When backup vocalist Sasha Allen marched out into the audience on a slick catwalk stage to deliver the searing solo, Jagger followed right behind her, dancing and singing "the floods is threatening," as the sky emptied onto them."

Following 2017 and 2018 runs across Europe, the Stones opened the 17-date No Filter tour of North America in Chicago, IL on June 21.

"Thank you Miami for sticking with us and making the most of the situation!," posted the band on social media. "Stay safe everyone. And huge thank you to each and every one of you who have joined us on this tour, we had the best time! Till the next time we say goodbye...." Watch video from show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


