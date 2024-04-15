Ronnie Wood Rocks Faces Classic With The Black Crowes In Los Angeles

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood rocked the Faces classic, "Stay With Me", during a surprise guest appearance with The Black Crowes in Los Angeles, CA on April 12, and the band is sharing video from the event.
The Black Crowes welcomed the legendary rocker to the stage just a few songs into its set at The Greek Theatre, with Chris Robinson telling the crowd, "He doesn't need an introduction, but he's going to get one: Mr. Ronnie Wood, everybody."
Wood co-wrote "Stay With Me" with Rod Stewart as member of Faces, and appears on the 1971 classic from the group's third album, "A Nod's as Good as a Wink... To a Blind Horse"; the song was a Top 10 hit in several countries, and delivered the band their highest-charting US single when it reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The Los Angeles show marked just the seventh date of The Black Crowes' newly-launched tour in support of its latest album, "Happiness Bastards."
Get more details and watch video of "Stay With Me" live in Los Angeles here.
