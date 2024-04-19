Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Count Manfredi Della Gherardesca Ahead Of Auction

(Maylor PR) As Dreweatts prepares for next week's sale of the private collection of celebrated art collector, curator and interior designer, Count Manfredi della Gherardesca (1961-2022), Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones recounts his friendship and the times they spent together.

Manfredi was admired as one of the most colourful, culturally erudite and well-loved figures in the international art and design scene. Jagger met him through Princess Maria Theodora zu Lowenstein - Wertheim - Freudenberg, (known as Dora), the daughter of the late Prince Rupert Loewenstein (1933-2014), who was financial manager for the Rolling Stones from early in their careers until his death.

When Dora and Manfredi married in 1998 Jagger, with his then wife Jerry Hall, were among the guests. They remained firm family friends over the years and Jagger tells us: "The death of Manfredi della Gherardesca at only 60 takes from all who knew him, a friend who was effortlessly charming and stylish, hilariously funny, or acerbic as occasion demanded and always full of fun. We all spent much time together over the years, on holiday and otherwise, throughout their time together and beyond."

It is evident from the works in his collection that Manfredi was very knowledgeable, culturally astute, with a passion for art, history and travel. Jagger says: "Manfredi had a profound love and knowledge of art, which informed his life and his work as an art adviser and interior designer. One of Manfredi's many charms was his joy of discovery, be it places, people or art. Our families travelled a lot together, we visited Châteaux in the Loire, the Leonardo da Vinci Museum at Château du Clos Lucé, museums in Florence, St Petersburg and even the wilds of the African Savannah! Whether looking at suits of armour, works of Renaissance art, or Audubon prints of animals Manfredi always had some knowledge to impart."

Commenting on Manfredi's unique taste, Jagger says: "In certain design circles, such taste can be called eclectic or even Bohemian, but it's really just being confident about what you like. Having this particular sense of style gives these designers the ability to combine great artists and their artworks, with more diverse objets d'art, in a way in which they are comfortable and make rooms seem welcoming. Manfredi had this talent well honed."

Manfredi had homes in London and Italy. His London home was an extension of him and represented his collecting ethos. Jagger comments: "You only had to visit one of Manfredi's houses to appreciate his sense of style and decor. I have been in most of them over the years and during the pandemic, I spent some months at Castello di Castagneto, Manfredi's family seat in Tuscany. Manfredi was around there at the same time, so we saw each other occasionally - Covid rules allowing and I became more familiar with how profound his knowledge and connection with the history of art was. Manfredi's family have lived there for centuries.

As the sale goes on view in Dreweatts Donnington Priory galleries this weekend, where many former friends, fellow collectors, antiques dealers and interiors designers may peruse a lifetime of Manfredi's collecting, Jagger says: "Looking over this catalogue of Manfredi's collection we can all see the breadth of his taste and talent. It could be simultaneously inspired, explorative, outlandish and often eccentric - 50 Belgian chocolate pots will attest to this - but oftentimes, he would unveil something unexpected of great value. His eye was spot on, although occasionally its taste would waiver as he often said, "You need bad taste because it counterbalances things", however he definitely drew the line at wearing Crocs. He went on to say: "It all works together so long as what you're surrounded by is loved and has meaning...". What a perfect way to sum up this collection and, indeed, the man himself."

His extensive collection, which totals 400 lots. The sale, titled Alchemy of Design: The Collection of Count Manfredi della Gherardesca will take place at Dreweatts auction house on April 24, 2024.

