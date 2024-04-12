Rolling Stones Streaming 'From London To Shanghai' Documentary

The Rolling Stones are streaming their "From London To Shanghai" mini- documentary film on YouTube, which captured the band's historic first performance in mainland China.
Here is the synopsis: "In 2006 the Rolling Stones made their debut performance in mainland China, bringing one of the most renowned Rock and Roll live acts to the other side of the world.
"Featuring interviews with long-time production manager Dale "Opie" Skjerseth and the godfather of Chinese rock Cui Juan, 'From London To Shanghai' explores behind the scenes of the historic concert." Watch it below:
Rolling Stones Star Joins Supergroup Hawkestrel For 'Evil Rock'
The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The Wiltern 2002 Release
Keith Richards Tributes Lou Reed With 'I'm Waiting For You' Cover
The Rolling Stones Share 'Undercover Of The Night' Lyric Videos
Slash Teams With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well'- Pearl Jam Expand One Night Only Event- Rolling Stones Streaming Documentary- more
Metallica Rock Tribute To Elton John and Bernie Taupin- Collective Soul Stream New Song 'Mother's Love'- Crowded House Share 'Teenage Summer' Video- more
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
Slash Teams With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well'
Willie Nelson, Mick Fleetwood, And More Contribute To Lily Meola's Song To Aid Maui Fire Victims
Ross Valory Shares 'Windmill' As 'All Of The Above' Album Arrives
Blue Oyster Cult Share 'Cherry' Lyric Video To Celebrate 'Ghost Stories' Release
Sister Hazel Announces 18th Annual Hang At Hazelnut Isle
Mob Rules Give Irene Cara's 'Fame' A Metal Makeover
Oasis Share Early Live Recording Of 'Supersonic' For 30th Anniversary
Singled Out: Marella's I Think She's In Love With Me