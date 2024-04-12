Rolling Stones Streaming 'From London To Shanghai' Documentary

The Rolling Stones are streaming their "From London To Shanghai" mini- documentary film on YouTube, which captured the band's historic first performance in mainland China.

Here is the synopsis: "In 2006 the Rolling Stones made their debut performance in mainland China, bringing one of the most renowned Rock and Roll live acts to the other side of the world.

"Featuring interviews with long-time production manager Dale "Opie" Skjerseth and the godfather of Chinese rock Cui Juan, 'From London To Shanghai' explores behind the scenes of the historic concert." Watch it below:

