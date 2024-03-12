The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The Wiltern 2002 Release

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming their new release, "Live At The Wiltern." The project captures the band at the Los Angeles theatre in November 2002 as part of their Licks World Tour in honor of their 40th anniversary; the series saw the group play a mix of theaters, arenas and stadiums across a 117 shows run that grossed over $300 million.
With its 2,000+-seat capacity, The Wiltern provided an intimate venue for both the band and fans, and an opportunity to mix the setlist up with a number of rarities.
Fans knew they were in for something special when gems like "Stray Cat Blues," "No Expectations" and "Everybody Needs Somebody To Love" (complete with the co-author of this 1964 Soul classic, Soloman Burke) rocked the house.
With Tom Petty, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Depp, Stephen Stills and Eddie Murphy in the audience, The Rolling Stones proceeded to raise the roof to put on arguably one of their best shows ever.
"We couldn't really go through a whole tour doing predictable shows," says Ron Wood. "We've got to have songs out of the blue."
"...it makes it interesting for the audience and the band," adds Mick Jagger. "I've got to think a lot more about set lists than I've ever done."
Get more details and stream audio of the 2CD edition of "The Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern" here.
