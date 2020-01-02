Tool Beat Taylor Swift To No. 1 2019 In Review

Tool Beat Taylor Swift To No. 1 was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: Tool dethroned Taylor Swift from the top of the Billboard 200 album chart after their long-awaited new studio album debuted in the No. 1 spot.

Fans have waited 13 years for the release of Tool's new album "Fear Inoculum," the follow up to their 2006 effort "10,000 Days", and the new effort sold 248,000 physical copies during the first week it was available.

When Billboard's metric for accounting for digital streams, the album enjoyed 270,000 equivalent album units, easily beating Swift's new album "Lover" that moved 178,000 in streams and sales.

Tool also bucked the trend by enjoying significant sales without the use of special presale offers or concert ticket bundles. The album had also made chart history after the title track became the longest song to ever make the Billboard Hot 100 chart after it landed at No. 93.





Related Stories

Tool Gets Mashed Up With Justin Bieber 2019 In Review

Tool, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down Stars Jam

Tool Heading Down Under Next Year

Tool Releasing Expanded 'Fear Inoculum' Book Edition

Tool Add New Leg To 'Fear Inoculum' Tour

Tool Tour Offer Turned Down By Sebastian Bach

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio

Eddie Van Halen Has Funny Encounter At Tool Concert

Tool Now Free To Do Whatever They Want

More Tool News



