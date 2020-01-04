Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven 2019 In Review

Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant says in a new radio interview that he no longer relates to lyrics of the band's classic hit "Stairway To Heaven".

Plant was asked about the song during an interview with radio legend Joe Benson for the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show and Robert responded, "Of course, it was a good song.

"The construction of the song, the actual musical construction is very, very good. It's one of those moments that really can stand without a vocal, and, in fact, it will stand again without a vocal, I'm sure, because it's a fine, fine piece of music."

But Plant had this to say about the words to the song, "lyrically, now, I can't relate to it, because it was so long ago. ... I would have no intention ever to write along those abstract lines anymore.

"I look at it and I tip my hat to it, and I think there are parts of it that are incredible. The way that Jimmy [Page] took the music through, and the way that the drums reached almost climaxed and then continued. ...

"It's a very beautiful piece. But lyrically, now, and even vocally, I go, 'I'm not sure about that.'"





