.

Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Led Zeppelin

Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant says in a new radio interview that he no longer relates to lyrics of the band's classic hit "Stairway To Heaven".

Plant was asked about the song during an interview with radio legend Joe Benson for the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show and Robert responded, "Of course, it was a good song.

"The construction of the song, the actual musical construction is very, very good. It's one of those moments that really can stand without a vocal, and, in fact, it will stand again without a vocal, I'm sure, because it's a fine, fine piece of music."

But Plant had this to say about the words to the song, "lyrically, now, I can't relate to it, because it was so long ago. ... I would have no intention ever to write along those abstract lines anymore.

"I look at it and I tip my hat to it, and I think there are parts of it that are incredible. The way that Jimmy [Page] took the music through, and the way that the drums reached almost climaxed and then continued. ...

"It's a very beautiful piece. But lyrically, now, and even vocally, I go, 'I'm not sure about that.'"


Related Stories


Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven 2019 In Review

Led Zeppelin With New Singer Was Meant As New Project 2019 In Review

Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades 2019 In Review

Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar 2019 In Review

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives 2019 In Review

Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven

Robert Plant Looks Back At Led Zeppelin IV Classic For Podcast

Led Zeppelin II Featured In Anniversary Video Series

Led Zeppelin Revisit 1969 For Anniversary Video Series

Led Zeppelin Legend Announces American Debut Of New Project

More Led Zeppelin News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury- Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's Roth- Tool Had Close Call With Fire and more Top 19 Stories Of Nov. 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio 2019 In Review

KISS Reveal Details For Final Farewell Concert Date 2019 In Review

Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven 2019 In Review

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies 2019 In Review

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight 2019 In Review

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.