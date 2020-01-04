Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio 2019 In Review

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Tool's producer Joe Barresi revealed that drummer Danny Carey almost burned down the recording studio while the band was tracking their long-awaited new album "Fear Inoculum".

Barresi shared the story during an appearance on Kerrang's Inside Track podcast. He said, "We were tracking - we always like to set up the room so it's visual. Drummer Danny Carey's got some geometry thing behind him and there's always a PA and candles. It's very vibey.

"I remember drum tech Bruce Jacoby was in front of the console, and I saw this look of panic in his face. And I was like, 'What's going on?' All of a sudden, he bolts out of the control room and gets behind Danny's drum kit, where, I guess Dan was playing with such power that one of the candles fell over on his floor tom and started burning the floor tom, so the head went on fire.

"There's sprinklers in the ceiling, so we were trying to get the fire out before the sprinklers went off and the whole recording would be ruined. So that was one of the most insane moments -?Danny almost burning down the studio."





