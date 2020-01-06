.

Rush Tour Rumor Addressed By Mike Portnoy

William Lee | 01-06-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rush

Former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy says that there is no truth to a report that he will be joining Rush (replacing Neil Peart) for an upcoming tour.

Portnoy took to social media to address a report that claimed he would be replacing Peart and joining Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson for a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their "Permanent Waves" album.

Mike wrote on Instagram, "Hahaha so everybody is sending this to me... Apparently some metal website posted a fake article saying I will be joining @rush in 2020 for a 40th Anniversary Tour for Permanent Waves! Even to the point of creating a fake Twitter post from me!

"While that's a pretty awesome (completely hypothetical) dream...and I would surely do it in a heartbeat...it's unfortunately not true!! (But it is a cool idea). In any case, just wanted to break the (real) news to anybody that had gotten their hopes up thinking that this may be real!"


Related Stories


Rush Tour Rumor Addressed By Mike Portnoy

Rush Geddy Lee Was Thrilled To Say Yes To Historic Jam 2019 In Review

Rush's Geddy Lee Doesn't Rule Out Playing Without Neil Peart 2019 In Review

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee 2019 In Review

Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy 2019 In Review

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon 2019 In Review

Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music 2019 In Review

Rush's Geddy Lee Reveals One Of His Biggest Inspirations

Rush's Geddy Lee Adds More Book Tour Dates

Def Leppard In No Rush To Make New Music Says Elliott

More Rush News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Straight To Hell' With New Video- Rush Tour Rumor Addressed By Mike Portnoy- Motley Crue Add Dirt To 'Shout At The Devil'- Queen's Brian May- more


Reviews
Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Motley Crue Add Dirt To 'Shout At The Devil'

Queen's Brian May Had A Not So Merry Christmas

Prince's Paisley Park Announces Music on the Big Screen Series

Di'Anno Left Iron Maiden For Band's Sake

Mastodon Have The Itch For New Music Says Sanders

The Agonist's Kells Banned From Entering U.S.

All-Star Lineup Set For Ronnie Montrose Remembered Event

Suitcase Release 'Super Knife' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.