Rush Tour Rumor Addressed By Mike Portnoy

Former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy says that there is no truth to a report that he will be joining Rush (replacing Neil Peart) for an upcoming tour.

Portnoy took to social media to address a report that claimed he would be replacing Peart and joining Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson for a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their "Permanent Waves" album.

Mike wrote on Instagram, "Hahaha so everybody is sending this to me... Apparently some metal website posted a fake article saying I will be joining @rush in 2020 for a 40th Anniversary Tour for Permanent Waves! Even to the point of creating a fake Twitter post from me!

"While that's a pretty awesome (completely hypothetical) dream...and I would surely do it in a heartbeat...it's unfortunately not true!! (But it is a cool idea). In any case, just wanted to break the (real) news to anybody that had gotten their hopes up thinking that this may be real!"





