Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online

(hennemusic) An unreleased remix of the Van Halen classic, "Runnin' With The Devil", has surfaced online. "Van Halen Fans rejoice!," writes YouTube host Groovefunkel Second Helping. "As a huge Van Halen fan, it gives me great pleasure to share this remix which features an alternate 'Diamond Dave' vocal AND an extended guitar solo. Made from the original 24-track session masters."

The audio stream follows a similar one of "Dance The Night Away" shared by the same user in 2017; the latest post launches Groovefunkel's second YouTube channel, which will feature "alternate versions, instrumentals, stripped down session mixes, demo recordings and other rarities."

The second single from Van Halen's 1978 self-titled debut helped the project reach US Top 20 status while eventually selling more than 10 million copies in the country. Check out the remix here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





