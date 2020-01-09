ZZ Top Preview That Little Ol' Band From Texas Documentary

(hennemusic) ZZ Top are streaming a pair of video previews of their new documentary, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas", ahead of its release on February 28.

The trio are sharing an official trailer for the project alongside footage of Billy Bob Thornton's thoughts on ZZ Top's sound.

"I don't think you can put your finger on what it is," says Thornton. "It's easy to say it's based in the blues and all that kind of thing, but I think it's got something else in it ... they may not even have an explanation for it."

Produced by Banger Films, the project tells the story of the 50-plus year career of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard, including testimonials from high-profile fans like Thornton and never-before-seen archival footage.

ZZ Top will play a Valentine's Day show in Austin, TX next month before launching a spring 2020 residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Las Vegas in March. Watch the preview videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





