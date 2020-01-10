Queen Announce Fan Voted Hits Compilation

(hennemusic) Queen will release a fan-voted "Greatest Hits In Japan" collection this month ahead the band's return to the country with Adam Lambert as part of their global Rhapsody Tour.

Due January 15, the package will deliver a dozen classic Queen tracks following a fan vote last November via a special section on the group's official Site in Japan.

Queen's 1976 classic, "Somebody To Love", topped the voting ahead of 1978's "Don't Stop Me Now" and guitarist Brian May's Japanese tribute "Teo Torriatte (Let Us Cling Together)", with 1977's "Spread Your Wings" and 1974's "Killer Queen" rounding out the Top 5.

The top 12 fan-voted tracks make their way onto the final cut of the album. The physical CD release of the album will be exclusive to Japan, with the digital available worldwide, while the limited-edition CD will contain a DVD including music videos from the top 12 songs.

"To our Japanese fans, we always appreciate your passionate support," says May. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. After seeing the poll results and the final tracklist, I realized again how much you have loved us since early times. I guess this is a unique amazing selection that probably only Japanese fans could make.

"Very much looking forward to seeing you soon at our shows in January! Wishing you a Happy New Year!!"

"To all Japanese Queen followers, we can never thank you enough for your undying support through all these years," adds drummer Roger Taylor. "We have grown up and older together, and I think the final tracklisting for the fan-vote album is the proof of our long-standing bond. Some of your choices of our songs were a bit of a pleasant surprise, and made me grin as well, for this seems to be a very Japanese selection you can find nowhere else, which I love!

"Look forward to seeing you all at the concerts and having a great time together! Wishing you a Wonderful 2020!" Read more including the song poll results here.

