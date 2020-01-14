Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band Announce Tour
The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band have announced that they will be teaming up for the Fire on the Mountain tour this spring.
The Scooter Brown Band will be offering up support on select dates for the trek that launches this spring and features dates through November. The tour is scheduled to begin on April 23 in Enid, OK at the Stride Bank Center.
MTB lead singer Doug Gray had this to say, "The idea of us touring again with the CDB leads to all kinds of possibilities. It's not just about the music, but also the friendships and the reunion with the fans who've been with us for many years. We'll be playing all of our hit songs as well as material from an upcoming re-released vinyl album."
Charlie Daniels added, "We have played more shows with the MTB through the years than any other band and have worked together for over forty years.
"We have so much history and so many memories and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole southern-style good time." See the initial dates below:
April 23 - Enid, OK - Stride Bank Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)
April 24 - Salina, KS - Tony's Pizza Event Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)
April 30 - Moon, PA - UPMC Events Center
May 1 - Washington D.C. - Warner Theater
May 2 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
May 3 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre
May 7 - Waterbury, CT - Palace Theatre
May 8 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
May 9 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury
May 14 - Jackson, TN - Carl Perkins Civic Center
May 23 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort (w/ Scooter Brown Band)
Aug 14 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion (w/ Scooter Brown Band)
Aug 28 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)
Aug 30 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch (w/ Scooter Brown Band)
Sept 4 - Huron, SD - South Dakota State Fair
Sept 5 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center
Sept 11 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
Sept 19 - St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena (w/ Scooter Brown Band)
Sept 24 - Meridian, MS - Riley Center for the Performing Arts
Nov 6 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)
Nov 7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall (w/ Scooter Brown Band)
