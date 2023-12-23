AXS TV Marked Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' - 2023 In Review

Photo Courtesy AXS TV Photo Courtesy AXS TV

(AXS TV) AXS TV Marked Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' was a top 23 story of June 2023: On June 23rd, 1979, Charlie Daniels Band released "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." And the song is just as popular over 40 years later and AXS TV celebrates with a look back on an interview with Daniels conducted by Dan Rather.

"I had this thing in my mind, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia,' I don't know where it came from, but it came to me," Daniels said during an interview with Dan Rather.

"That particular song really spread our wings a lot in '79 when it came out. If we did a show and did not do that song, people would feel like they had been cheated," Daniels continued.

Daniels sadly passed away in 2020, but his music is still going on strong. You can watch Dan Rather's full conversation with Charlie Daniels on The Big Interview, available now here, mobile app and the AXS TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and other streaming platforms.

Related Stories

Three Charlie Daniels Albums Set to Release For Limited Special Edition Reissue

Lee Greenwood To Be Honored During 5th Annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner

AXS TV Celebrate Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'

Travis Tritt Added To Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels

News > Charlie Daniels