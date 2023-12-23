.

AXS TV Marked Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' - 2023 In Review

12-23-2023
AXS TV Marked Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' - 2023 In ReviewPhoto Courtesy AXS TV

(AXS TV) AXS TV Marked Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' was a top 23 story of June 2023: On June 23rd, 1979, Charlie Daniels Band released "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." And the song is just as popular over 40 years later and AXS TV celebrates with a look back on an interview with Daniels conducted by Dan Rather.

"I had this thing in my mind, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia,' I don't know where it came from, but it came to me," Daniels said during an interview with Dan Rather.

"That particular song really spread our wings a lot in '79 when it came out. If we did a show and did not do that song, people would feel like they had been cheated," Daniels continued.

Daniels sadly passed away in 2020, but his music is still going on strong. You can watch Dan Rather's full conversation with Charlie Daniels on The Big Interview, available now here, mobile app and the AXS TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and other streaming platforms.

Related Stories
AXS TV Marked Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' - 2023 In Review

Three Charlie Daniels Albums Set to Release For Limited Special Edition Reissue

Lee Greenwood To Be Honored During 5th Annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner

AXS TV Celebrate Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'

Travis Tritt Added To Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels

News > Charlie Daniels

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show- Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor- more

Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert- Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Latest News

KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show

Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor

Duff McKagan Reacts To Shout Out From Bob Dylan

Singled Out: Eleyet McConnell's Gettin' By

Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway - 2023 In Review

Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In Review

Foo Fighters Played Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival - 2023 In Review

Def Leppard And Sammy To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame - 2023 In Review