Travis Tritt Added To Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels

Travis Tritt has been added to the already star-packed lineup for the 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels, which will be taking place at Bridgestone Arena on August 18th.

Tritt had this to say, "I'm so thrilled to be a part of this year's Volunteer Jam. For many years, Charlie Daniels was kind enough to personally invite and include me in the Volunteer Jam, and it was always a highlight. I'm sure that this year will also be very special as we pay tribute to the music and the legacy of Charlie Daniels and the CDB. I can't wait!"



The special event will also feature ALABAMA, The Marshall Tucker Band, Ricky Skaggs, Trace Adkins, Larry Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Chris Young, Randy Travis, Lorrie Morgan, Exile, Michael W. Smith, Big & Rich, Anthony Castagna, CeCe Winans, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb' Mo', The Outlaws, 38 Special, Junior Brown, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay.

The Charlie Daniels Band will also perform to honor its legendary frontman and Charlie's longtime friend and manager David Corlew added, "The Volunteer Jam was very important to Charlie in many ways.

"Most of all, it's a great opportunity to get together with other artists and musicians and play. In spirit, he will be with us. The CDB family is very thankful for Mike Smardak, Outback Presents, Tony Conway and the team for moving forward with this year's Jam tribute. It will be an epic night for all."



