Lee Greenwood To Be Honored During 5th Annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner

(2911) The fifth annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner will be held on Wednesday, September 13th at 5:30 p.m. at City Winery Nashville. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the late Country Music Hall of Fame member's veterans non-profit, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP).
This year's Charlie Daniels Patriot Award recipients are legendary country star Lee Greenwood, Hunt Brothers Pizza and Operation Song founders Bob Regan, Don Goodman (also Freedom Sings co-founder), and John Taylor (entertainment director at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge).
Multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young and hitmaker Darryl Worley, both previous recipients of the Patriot Award, will perform live. Special guest speakers will include former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and decorated military veterans Major General (Ret.) Max Haston, Master Sergeant (Ret.) Joel Pruitt (a previous Patriot Award recipient), Master Sergeant (Ret.) Steven Nisbet (co-founder of Shields & Stripes) and Sergeant Major (Ret.) Jesse R. Horsley. Storme Warren of The Big 615 Radio will co-host the event with Young. The dinner ceremony will also include a silent and live auction.
"This is a very special time of the year for The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project," says TCDJHP co-founder and Daniels' longtime manager David Corlew. "It's a time to join our community as we recognize those who have gone above and beyond in supporting the return, rehabilitation, and reintegration of our returning veterans. It is an ongoing mission and we believe it to be an honor and obligation as Americans to help our vets."
As in years past, The Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards provides an opportunity to celebrate the U.S. military and the extraordinary individuals who have contributed to TCDJHP as it continues its sacred mission.
The criteria for The Charlie Daniels Patriot Award is based on the mission of the organization: to support veterans in their return, rehabilitation, and reintegration back into civilian life. The award honors a person, persons, or group that fulfills and exemplifies the efforts and dedication of TCDJHP's purpose to continuously care, support and encourage the men, women, and families who have served our great nation. Previous recipients include Gary Sinise, Chris Young, Darryl Worley, Mike Huckabee, Judy Seale, William Horton, Donnie Mingus, The Shepherd's Center, and more.
All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood Hitting Theaters For Veterans Day
Lee Greenwood Announces All Time Hits & American Anthems
Lee Greenwood Honored On 80th Birthday For 25 Million In Sales
Lee Greenwood and Paula Deen Hosting Helping A Hero Telethon
Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover- Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque- more
Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'- Rival Sons Reveal New Song 'Sweet Life' And Announce Album- more
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Cover The Judds' 'Love Is Alive'- Scotty McCreery Streams New Single 'Cab In A Solo'- more
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Victoria Anthony - New Disaster
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival
Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover
Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque For Charity
Robin Trower Recruits Sari Schorr For 'Joyful Sky' Album
Michael Franti & Spearhead Announce New Album 'Big Big Love'
Don McLean Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of 'Vincent' On Fall Tour
Tesla Share Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic
Barenaked Ladies Announce New Album 'In Flight'
Nick Cave Announces US In-Store Book Signings