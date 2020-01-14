Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan Joins Humanist For 'Shock Collar'

Depeche Mode vocalist Dave Gahan makes a special guest appearance on Humanist's brand new single "Shock Collar", with the music video for the new track going online.

The song comes from Humanist's self-titled debut album, which is set to hit stores on February 21st. Humanist is a project by guitarist and producer Rob Marshall of Exit Calm fame and features collaborations with Mark Lanegan (Queens Of The Stone Age), Mark Gardener (Ride), Carl Hancock Rux (David Holmes, Portishead), John Robb (The Membranes), Joel Cadbury (UNKLE), Ilse Maria, Ron Sexsmith and Jim Jones (The Jim Jones Revue, Thee Hypnotics).

Gahan had this to say about taking part, "It was a pleasure to be asked to be a part of Rob's 'Humanist' project. Mark Lanegan asked me, and I liked the idea immediately... It's a beast!

"I went for the vocal, with the visual of driving fast on an empty highway... We shot the video over a couple of days in New York, and it all came together".

Rob Marshall added; "I'd been writing a lot of music at the time for the record, and I was really getting back into big guitar tracks again, and I had a song (which would eventually become 'Shock Collar) that I felt could be a great single.

"It was something special when Dave said he would sing this. He's achieved so much over the years, an incredible front man, with such a soaring voice and presence, but with no trademark tone of celebrity or ego whatsoever. Very humble, gentle and giving.

"When we shot the video, he worked extremely hard on the day, performing each take with total gusto and energy, which didn't let up throughout his performances." Watch the video here





