Queen and Alice Cooper Lead Fire Fight Australia Lineup

Bruce Henne | 01-14-2020

(hennemusic) Queen + Adam Lambert and Alice Cooper are among the acts confirmed to perform at Fire Fight Australia, a benefit concert in Sydney, AU on February 16.

Hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, the event at ANZ Stadium in Sydney's Olympic Park will play host to international and local music icons - including Olivia Newton-John and Pete Murray - as they unite to share one stage for Australia during its time of need.

"Australia," says Queen, "We're proud to announce we're performing with Adam Lambert at #FireFightAustralia alongside an incredible line-up of artists to raise money for national bushfire relief."

All concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go towards these key organizations providing vital "Rescue", "Relief and Recovery" and "Rehabilitation": Rural and regional fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Queen and Alice Cooper Lead Fire Fight Australia Lineup

