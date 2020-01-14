Queen and Alice Cooper Lead Fire Fight Australia Lineup

(hennemusic) Queen + Adam Lambert and Alice Cooper are among the acts confirmed to perform at Fire Fight Australia, a benefit concert in Sydney, AU on February 16.

Hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, the event at ANZ Stadium in Sydney's Olympic Park will play host to international and local music icons - including Olivia Newton-John and Pete Murray - as they unite to share one stage for Australia during its time of need.

"Australia," says Queen, "We're proud to announce we're performing with Adam Lambert at #FireFightAustralia alongside an incredible line-up of artists to raise money for national bushfire relief."

All concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go towards these key organizations providing vital "Rescue", "Relief and Recovery" and "Rehabilitation": Rural and regional fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Queen Announce Fan Voted Hits Compilation

Queensryche Release Lyric Video Ahead Of The Verdict Tour

Queen's Brian May Had A Not So Merry Christmas

Queen's Roger Taylor Receiving Royal Honor From Queen Elizabeth

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Video Passed 1 Billion Views 2019 In Review

Queen Legend Helped Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs 2019 In Review

Original Member Of Queen Dies 2019 In Review

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars 2019 In Review

More Queen News



