Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers and T. Rex are among the artists set to be inducted into the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, the Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday.

The pair of classic rockers will be joined by fellow honorees Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails and The Notorious B.I.G. at the upcoming 35th annual Induction event this spring.

The six acts were chosen from a field of 16 nominees, with The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex and Whitney Houston gaining entry on their first ballot consideration; artist managers Jon Landau (Bruce Springsteen) and Irving Azoff (The Eagles) are also being recognized with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The Dave Matthews Band was among those overlooked after winning the Fan Ballot with more than a million votes, alongside fellow top 5 artists Pat Benatar, Soundgarden and Judas Priest. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





