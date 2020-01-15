The Darkness Announce North American Tour

(hennemusic) The Darkness have announced dates for a spring tour of North America that they will be launching in support of their latest record, "Easter Is Cancelled."

Produced by guitarist Dan Hawkins, the project - which topped the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart while reaching Top 10 status in their native country - was first previewed with the lead track, "Rock And Roll Deserves To Die."

The 2020 series will see The Darkness perform their sixth record in full alongside a greatest hits set when it opens in Edmonton, AB on April 13, with shows running into late May

"North America! We come to you again, humble in our mission but resolute in our purpose," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "Join with us in the benediction of rock, as we bring our 'Easter Is Cancelled' world tour to your spume-flecked shores.

"We cancelled Easter and now we are going to cancel your souls - let's reboot together in the epiphany that only 150% pure adrenalin can bring. You are me, I am you, and music is the river that will carry us to our destiny." See the dates here.

