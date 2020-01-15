Cream Stream Unreleased Live Version Of 'Crossroads'

(hennemusic) Cream are streaming a previously-unreleased version of "Crossroads" as the latest preview to the February 7 release of the new box set, "Goodbye Tour Live 1968."

Recorded at the San Diego Sports Arena, it's one of 36 tracks from the power trio of Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker in the package as captured during the group's farewell tour of the U.S. and their final UK date at London's Royal Albert Hall.

"Cream was a shambling circus of diverse personalities who happened to find that catalyst together," says Clapton. "Any one of us could have played unaccompanied for a good length of time. So you put the three of us together in front of an audience willing to dig it limitlessly, we could have gone on forever.... And we did....just going for the moon every time we played."

"Goodbye Tour Live 1968" will arrive shortly before Clapton hosts a tribute concert in honor of Baker, who passed away in October at the age of 80; the February 17 event will be held at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





