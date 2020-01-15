.

Cream Stream Unreleased Live Version Of 'Crossroads'

Bruce Henne | 01-15-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cream

(hennemusic) Cream are streaming a previously-unreleased version of "Crossroads" as the latest preview to the February 7 release of the new box set, "Goodbye Tour Live 1968."

Recorded at the San Diego Sports Arena, it's one of 36 tracks from the power trio of Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker in the package as captured during the group's farewell tour of the U.S. and their final UK date at London's Royal Albert Hall.

"Cream was a shambling circus of diverse personalities who happened to find that catalyst together," says Clapton. "Any one of us could have played unaccompanied for a good length of time. So you put the three of us together in front of an audience willing to dig it limitlessly, we could have gone on forever.... And we did....just going for the moon every time we played."

"Goodbye Tour Live 1968" will arrive shortly before Clapton hosts a tribute concert in honor of Baker, who passed away in October at the age of 80; the February 17 event will be held at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Cream Stream Unreleased Live Version Of 'Crossroads'

Cream Legend Ginger Baker Dead At 80 2019 In Review

Cream Announce Goodbye Tour Live 1968 Box Set

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Tribute's Ginger Baker

Rock Stars Pay Tribute To Cream's Ginger Baker

Cream Legend Ginger Baker Dead At 80

Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health

Cream Legend Ginger Baker Critically Ill In Hospital

Singled Out: Cream With A K

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

More Cream News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rock Hall A Joke Says Judas Priest Star- Tool Had Biggest Rock Album Of 2019- Aerosmith And Run-DMC To Reportedly Rock Grammy Awards- Stone Sour- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

advertisement


Latest News
Rock Hall A Joke Says Judas Priest Star

Tool Had Biggest Rock Album Of 2019

Aerosmith And Run-DMC To Reportedly Rock Grammy Awards

Stone Sour Share 'Ending/Beginning' Demo

Cream Stream Unreleased Live Version Of 'Crossroads'

KISS Kruise X Lineup Taking Shape

Wishbone Ash Announce U.S. Tour

Steely Dan And Steve Winwood Announce Summer Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.