Tool Had Biggest Rock Album Of 2019

William Lee | 01-15-2020

Tool

Tool's long-awaited new studio album "Fear Inoculum" was the best-selling rock record on 2019, according to BuzzAngle Music's year-end report.

"Fear Inoculum" claimed honors for top rock sales and came in 8th place over all after moving 344,000 copies. Queen had a big year in 2019 and sold almost 900,000 albums during the year, making them the biggest selling rock band of 2019 following a big year in 2018 with the blockbuster "Bohemian Rhapsody" biopic.

Metallica, meanwhile, claimed the honor of the biggest selling rock group of the past five years with over 2 million albums sold since the 2015. See BuzzAngle's report for more here.


