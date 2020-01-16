.

Green Day Release 'Oh Yeah!' Video

William Lee | 01-16-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Green Day

Green Day have released a music video for their brand new single "Oh Yeah!" The song comes from their forthcoming album "Father Of All. . ." which is set to be released on February 7th.

The band has also announced that they will be performing at the 2020 NHL® All-Star Game in St. Louis in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 25 on NBC in the U.S. and on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

They will be promoting the new album by teaming up with Fall Out Boy and Weezer for The Hella Mega Tour. The international stadium tour will be visiting cities throughout Europe, the U.K. and North America this summer. Watch the new video here.


Related Stories


Green Day Release 'Oh Yeah!' Video

Green Day Performs Dookie Classic At The Game Awards

Green Day Share Video Of AMAs Performance

Green Day Mix Old And New At MTV Europe Music Awards

Green Day Open NHL Broadcasts With New Single

Green Day Team With The National Hockey League

Green Day Release 'Father Of All' Music Video

Green Day's Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

Green Day Make Live Debut Of New Song

Weezer, Fall Out Boy And Green Day Announce Tour

More Green Day News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Paul Di'Anno Recruits Ex-Iron Maiden Stars For Final Performance- Guns N' Roses Reveal Support Act For Super Bowl Concert- New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Trailer Released - more


Reviews
Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

advertisement


Latest News
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Trailer Released

Chester Bennington's Original Band Releases Video

Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

Steve Miller, Eurythmics Lead Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

Black Star Riders Release 'In The Shadow Of The War Machine' Video

Coldplay To Stream Special Live Performance

Old Dominion Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Green Day Release 'Oh Yeah!' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.