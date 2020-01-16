Green Day Release 'Oh Yeah!' Video

Green Day have released a music video for their brand new single "Oh Yeah!" The song comes from their forthcoming album "Father Of All. . ." which is set to be released on February 7th.

The band has also announced that they will be performing at the 2020 NHL® All-Star Game in St. Louis in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 25 on NBC in the U.S. and on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

They will be promoting the new album by teaming up with Fall Out Boy and Weezer for The Hella Mega Tour. The international stadium tour will be visiting cities throughout Europe, the U.K. and North America this summer. Watch the new video here.





Related Stories

Green Day Performs Dookie Classic At The Game Awards

Green Day Share Video Of AMAs Performance

Green Day Mix Old And New At MTV Europe Music Awards

Green Day Open NHL Broadcasts With New Single

Green Day Team With The National Hockey League

Green Day Release 'Father Of All' Music Video

Green Day's Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

Green Day Make Live Debut Of New Song

Weezer, Fall Out Boy And Green Day Announce Tour

More Green Day News



