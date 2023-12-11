Green Day Share 'Dilemma' Video

(hennemusic) Green Day is streaming a video for "Dilemma" as the latest single from the forthcoming album, "Saviors." The tune follows "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!" as the third preview to the California band's fourteenth studio album ahead of its release on January 19.

"Didn't think we'd leave ya without a new song before the end of the year, did ya?," says Green Day. "Taking things up a notch with this one."

"'Dilemma' was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me," adds Billie Joe Armstrong. "We've seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences."

Green Day recorded "Saviors" in London and Los Angeles with longtime producer Rob Cavallo.

Get details on the upcoming live debut of "Dilemma" and stream the new video here.

Related Stories

Green Day Rock Canada's Grey Cup Halftime Show

Green Day Announce Global Stadium Tour

Green Day To Rock Amazon Music Live

Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

News > Green Day

Share this article: