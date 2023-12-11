.

Green Day Share 'Dilemma' Video

Bruce Henne | 12-11-2023
Green Day Share 'Dilemma' Video

(hennemusic) Green Day is streaming a video for "Dilemma" as the latest single from the forthcoming album, "Saviors." The tune follows "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!" as the third preview to the California band's fourteenth studio album ahead of its release on January 19.

"Didn't think we'd leave ya without a new song before the end of the year, did ya?," says Green Day. "Taking things up a notch with this one."

"'Dilemma' was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me," adds Billie Joe Armstrong. "We've seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences."

Green Day recorded "Saviors" in London and Los Angeles with longtime producer Rob Cavallo.

Get details on the upcoming live debut of "Dilemma" and stream the new video here.

Related Stories
Green Day Share 'Dilemma' Video

Green Day Rock Canada's Grey Cup Halftime Show

Green Day Announce Global Stadium Tour

Green Day To Rock Amazon Music Live

Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

News > Green Day

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour- Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour- Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight - more

David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Talking Christmas Blues'- Joe Bonamassa Shares Free Christmas Album- Bruce Springsteen- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl

3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988

Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more

Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena

Latest News

Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour

Slipknot Announce Dates For 25th Anniversary Tour

Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight About Megadeth Song

Exit Eden Cover Journey Classic 'Separate Ways'

Green Day Share 'Dilemma' Video

Queen Salute Friends On The Greatest Live

Sarah McLachlan Announces The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour

Singled Out: The Effens' Someone's Gonna Get You