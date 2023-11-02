Green Day Announce Global Stadium Tour

Green Day have announced a massive 2024 global stadium tour that will include dates in North America next summer and Europe next spring, dubbed The Saviors Tour.
The North America leg will feature support from luminaries The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas, and the UK/European leg will include Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace.
According to Live Nation" The Euro leg of The Saviors Tour will kick off on May 30th in Monte De Gozo, Spain and travels through France, Germany and Italy, before reaching the UK, including a huge London show at the legendary Wembley Stadium on 29 June.
The North American run, produced by Live Nation, begins shortly after on July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC and makes 27 stops across North America in cities such as Toronto, ON; New York, NY; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; Los Angeles, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA and many more before wrapping up in San Diego, CA at Petco Park on September 28.
Green Day shared, "We've never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that's meant to be rocked live, together. So let's thrash. We've got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!"
Mon Jul 29 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
Thu Aug 01 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Sat Aug 03 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*
Mon Aug 05 - New York, NY - Citi Field
Wed Aug 07 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Fri Aug 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
Sat Aug 10 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 13 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Thu Aug 15 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !
Sat Aug 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
Tue Aug 20 - Kansas City, KS - Azura Amphitheatre ^!
Thu Aug 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark
Sat Aug 24 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field
Mon Aug 26 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion !
Wed Aug 28 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
Fri Aug 30 - Nashville, TN - Geodis Park
Sun Sep 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
Wed Sep 04 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
Sat Sep 07 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
Tue Sep 10 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater !
Wed Sep 11 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
Sat Sep 14 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
Wed Sep 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
Fri Sep 20 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
Mon Sep 23 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
Wed Sep 25 - Portland, OR - Providence Park
Sat Sep 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
*Festival Date
^Not a Live Nation Date
!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only
Thu May 30 - Monte do Gozo, Spain - O Son do Camino*
Sat Jun 1 - Madrid Spain - Road to Rio Babel*
Wed Jun 5 - Lyon Decines - LDLC Arena - with The Interrupters
Fri Jun 7 - Nurnberg Germany - Rock im Park*
Sat Jun 8 - Nurburgring Germany - Rock am Ring*
Mon Jun 10 - Berlin Germany - Waldbühne - with Donots
Tue Jun 11 - Hamburg Germany - Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld - with Donots
Sat Jun 15 - Interlaken Switzerland - Greenfield Festival*
Sun Jun 16 - Milan Italy - I Days - Hippodrome La Maura*
Tue Jun 18 - Paris France - Accor Arena - with The Interrupters
Wed Jun 19 - Arnhem Netherlands - GelreDome - with The Hives & The Interrupters
Fri Jun 21 - Manchester UK - Emirates Old Trafford - with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace
Sun Jun 23 - Isle of Wight UK - Isle of Wight Festival*
Tue Jun 25 - Glasgow UK - Bellahouston Park - with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace
Thu Jun 27 - Dublin Ireland - Marlay Park - with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace
Sat Jun 29 London UK - Wembley Stadium - with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace
Green Day To Rock Amazon Music Live
Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Green Day Expand 'Dookie' For 30th Anniversary
All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood Hitting Theaters For Veterans Day
The Beatles 'Final' Song 'Now And Then' Streaming Online- Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars Give Mariah Carey's Christmas Hit A Metal Makeover- more
Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics
The Beatles 'Final' Song 'Now And Then' Streaming Online
Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars Give Mariah Carey's Christmas Hit A Metal Makeover
Green Day Announce Global Stadium Tour
Red Hot Chili Peppers Kick Off SA Leg Of Stadium Tour
Essential EELS, Vol.2 Will Feature Brand New Christmas Song
Bad Suns Announce 'Infinite Joy' Project With 'Living Or Dying'
Evergrey Share Live 'Recreation Day' Visualizer
Deap Vally Share Rolling Stones Cover To Announce Final Release