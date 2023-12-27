Green Day To Rock Small Stage Concert

(SiriusXM) Green Day will perform a special exclusive small stage concert for SiriusXM at New York City's iconic Irving Plaza on Thursday, January 18. SiriusXM Small Stage Series with Green Day presented by Carnival Cruise Line will commemorate the release of Green Day's upcoming album Saviors, out January 19.

Attendees will get the exclusive opportunity to hear the band perform songs from the album ahead of its release live in concert, along with other fan favorites. Adding to the fanfare, this marks a rare appearance for the band at Irving Plaza, just their fourth since their first show at the venue in 1994, which took place shortly after their iconic album Dookie released and propelled them into super stardom.

SiriusXM subscribers can enter for a chance to win tickets to see Green Day perform, through the SiriusXM app on Green Day Radio starting December 27 through Monday, January 8. For all entry details and official rules visit siriusxm.com/greendaypr. No purchase necessary to enter or win.

The band also announced today that on December 27 they are bringing Green Day's three decades of groundbreaking punk exploration and innovation to their own SiriusXM pop-up channel, Green Day Radio, to celebrate the release of Saviors as well as the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot.

The channel will feature exclusive stories and insight from each band member as they walk listeners through their biggest tracks, brand new music from their upcoming album and music from artists that have inspired them throughout their legendary career.

Green Day Radio will also be the place for fans to experience Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool's exclusive performance live. The show will air in its entirety on Green Day Radio (ch. 107) and will also be available to stream on the SiriusXM app. Additionally, the concert will air on Howard Stern's SiriusXM channel, Howard 101.

"Green Day has continued to exemplify rock music for almost 30 years with iconic albums that continue to resonate with fans both new and old," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "We are thrilled to bring our listeners and their fans this exclusive show celebrating the band's milestones."

Green Day Radio will be available to subscribers nationwide in their cars on channel 107 and on the newly refreshed SiriusXM app from December 27 through January 23. Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See offer details.

Green Day recently announced their massive 2024 global stadium tour, The Saviors Tour, with support from with the illustrious rock luminaries The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the UK/EU. The Saviors Tour, fueled by Monster Energy, kicks off with the European run on May 30 and will be a larger-than-life, career-spanning celebration of one of the biggest musical acts of all time and some of the most important albums in history.

