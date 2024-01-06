Green Day Share New Song 'One Eyed Bastard'

Green Day have premiered a brand new track called "One Eyed Bastard", which is the latest taste of their forthcoming album, "Saviors", that is set to be released on coming January 19, 2024
Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said of the track, "One Eyed Bastard started off as just a riff that I had -- a shuffle, almost like a Black Sabbath kind of riff. Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life.
"That's the thing about nostalgia, sometimes you think, 'That was an awful time.' Everybody's got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts -- it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting."
According to the announcement, "Saviors" was recorded in London and Los Angeles and reunited the band with producer Rob Cavallo, who previously worked with the pop group on their 1984 album "Dookie" and 2004 effort "American Idiot".
