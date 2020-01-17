Thin Lizzy Guitarist Reacts To Rock Hall Snub

(hennemusic) Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham is sharing his thoughts on the band's first-ever nomination for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame but failing to be voted for induction.

One of 16 artists under consideration for 2020 - and despite the fact that the legendary Irish outfit earned more than 500,000 votes to place No. 8 in the Fan Vote poll - Thin Lizzy failed to secure enough music industry support to secure an induction this year.

As a result, the Class of 2020 will be represented by The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Nine Inch nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. at the upcoming 35th annual Induction event this spring.

"Firstly, I would like to congratulate all the winners who have been inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame," says Gorham in a social media post."I wanted to express my heartfelt gratitude to all Thin Lizzy fans around the world, who voted in huge numbers to support our nomination to be inducted into Hall of Fame. To receive a nomination after so many years was indeed an honor and one that would have celebrated Philip for his genius to write music and lyrics that has touched us all.

"It is, of course, disappointing that despite your efforts, we did not make the final cut. It would have been great to be inducted, but knowing of your continued support over the years means ultimately more than being recognized by a panel of industry experts.

"I really wish there could be a Hall Of Fame for Thin Lizzy supporters, as I would definitely vote for each and every one of you, because you truly understood what we were trying to do." Read more here.

