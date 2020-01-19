Avenged Sevenfold Expand 'Diamonds In The Rough'

Avenged Sevenfold have announced that their b-sides collection "Diamonds In The Rough" and the DVD "Live In The LBC" will finally be released digitally.

"Diamonds In The Rough" features tracks recorded during the recording of the band's debut album and was originally released on CD in 2008. It has now been expanded for a vinyl and digital release on February 7th.

The new edition will include five new tracks including the previously unreleased track "Set Me Free" that was recorded during the sessions for "Hail To The King". Listen to the song here.

The album will include 16-tracks in all including the rarities "St, James," "4AM," and "Lost It All," as a cover of the Black Sabbath classic "Paranoid." In addition to the digital release, the band will be offering a limited-edition clear vinyl version.

M. Shadows had this to say,, "It's very typical of musicians to write 20 to 30 songs for a particular album. Most of the time, they take the best of the bunch and call it a day, discarding the rest. We have never written like that. We don't usually finish songs unless they are fulfilling a purpose.

"The one exception to this was during the self-titled era. We were experimenting with our sound, producing ourselves and we had no one to reel us in. Eventually, the unreleased songs from these sessions were released under the name Diamonds in the Rough. We've heard the demand from many fans that want to stream the album and we wanted to make it special.

"So, we have remastered the album and added some hard to find tracks. We even found an unreleased track from the Hail to the King sessions that we think you will enjoy.""

The digital version of the concert film "Live In The LBC,", which was captured during a show at the Long Beach Arena in 2008, will be released on March 6th.

See the tracklistings for both releases below:

Diamonds In The Rough Tracklisting:

1..Demons

2..Girl I Know

3..Crossroads

4..Flash Of The Blade (Iron Maiden Cover)

5..Until The End

6..Tension

7..Walk (Pantera Cover)

8..The Fight

9..Dancing Dead

10..Almost Easy (CLA Mix)

11..Afterlife (Alternate Version)

Additional tracks added to new expanded version:

12..St. James (bonus track on Hail To The King limited edition)

13..Set Me Free (unreleased; recorded during the Hail To The King sessions)

14..4 AM (B-side on the Welcome to the Family EP)

15..Lost It All (Bonus track on Japanese edition of Nightmare)

16..Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)



Live In The LBC Tracklisting:

1..Critical Acclaim (Live)

2..Second Heartbeat (Live)

3..Afterlife (Live)

4..Beast and the Harlot (Live)

5..Scream (Live)

6..Seize the Day (Live)

7..Walk (Live)

8..Bat Country (Live)

9..Almost Easy (Live)

10..Gunslinger (Live)

11..Unholy Confessions (Live)

12..A Little Piece of Heaven (Live)





