AC/DC New Album And Tour Rumor From Down Under

A New Year and a new AC/DC album and tour rumor. The Daily Mail in the UK claims that an Australian radio personality leaked the news of the legendary band's return.

The outlet reports that the band is rumored to be announcing a world tour that feature the return of frontman Brian Johnson. Triple M's Eddie McGuire claimed, "The greatest rock band in the history of Australian music will be reforming and playing in Australia in October/November this year!'

He said (via SleazeRoxx), "My mail is there will be a new album released by AC/DC, February/March this year but also that AC/DC will be touring Australia October/November 2020 and after a lot of work and a lot of technical research, they have been able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson who will be out front and even Phil Rudd might be back in the group playing percussion or drums with Angus so that they have three of - well not the originals but - three of the all-time favourites if you like back there.

"They've had a few changes over the journey but Angus is up front, Brian Johnson lead singing, and maybe Phil Rudd...".





