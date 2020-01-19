Brooke Annibale Unplugs For 'Under Streetlights' And Plans Tour

Brooke Annibale has announced that she will be launching her very first European tour this April and has also released an unplugged version of her track" Under Streetlights".

The original version of the song appearance on her 2011 release "Silence Worth Breaking". The newly release acoustic version can be streamed here.

Brooke decided to revisit the song at the end of the decade, which caused her to reflect. She said, ". 'Under Streetlights' was written and recorded at the beginning of the decade in 2010 and has changed my journey in so many positive ways.

"This song was written in 2010 up in the stunning mountains of Austria. It has been requested by so many people over the years, no matter how old it gets.

"It has been danced to as a first dance for a very sweet newlywed couple. It was my first song placed in a TV show. It was the first song I recorded for the album Silence Worth Breaking back in December 2010.

"All that to say, it has been a very special song to me, so I'm releasing an acoustic version for it today that I recorded in my house." See her upcoming tour dates below:

Brooke Annibale - European Tour Dates - April 2020

15th - Amsterdam, NL @ Cinetol

16th - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

17th - Cologne, DE @ Wohngemeinschaft

18th - Rodenberg, DE @ House Concert

19th - Berlin, DE @ Auster Club

22nd - Laval, FR @ Le Lardin Bavarois

23rd - Fontenay-le-Comte, FR @ La Chopine

24th - St-Aubin-du-Pavail, FR @ La Grange du Pavail

25th - Mellionnec, FR @ House Concert

26th - Rennes, FR @ Bistrot Cocagne

29th - Winchester, UK @ Railway

30th - London, UK @ Slaughtered Lamb





