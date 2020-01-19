.

Brooke Annibale Unplugs For 'Under Streetlights' And Plans Tour

Michael Angulia | 01-19-2020

Brooke Annibale

Brooke Annibale has announced that she will be launching her very first European tour this April and has also released an unplugged version of her track" Under Streetlights".

The original version of the song appearance on her 2011 release "Silence Worth Breaking". The newly release acoustic version can be streamed here.

Brooke decided to revisit the song at the end of the decade, which caused her to reflect. She said, ". 'Under Streetlights' was written and recorded at the beginning of the decade in 2010 and has changed my journey in so many positive ways.

"This song was written in 2010 up in the stunning mountains of Austria. It has been requested by so many people over the years, no matter how old it gets.

"It has been danced to as a first dance for a very sweet newlywed couple. It was my first song placed in a TV show. It was the first song I recorded for the album Silence Worth Breaking back in December 2010.

"All that to say, it has been a very special song to me, so I'm releasing an acoustic version for it today that I recorded in my house." See her upcoming tour dates below:

Brooke Annibale - European Tour Dates - April 2020
15th - Amsterdam, NL @ Cinetol
16th - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
17th - Cologne, DE @ Wohngemeinschaft
18th - Rodenberg, DE @ House Concert
19th - Berlin, DE @ Auster Club
22nd - Laval, FR @ Le Lardin Bavarois
23rd - Fontenay-le-Comte, FR @ La Chopine
24th - St-Aubin-du-Pavail, FR @ La Grange du Pavail
25th - Mellionnec, FR @ House Concert
26th - Rennes, FR @ Bistrot Cocagne
29th - Winchester, UK @ Railway
30th - London, UK @ Slaughtered Lamb


