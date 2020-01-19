.

Rise Against, Riverboat Gamblers offshoot Drakulas Stream New Song

William Lee | 01-19-2020

Drakulas

Rise Against and Riverboat Gamblers offshoot Drakulas are streaming their new single "Pretty Tommy" from their forthcoming studio album.

The new record, entitled "Terminal Amusements" was produced by Stuart Sikes (The White Stripes, Rocket From The Crypt) and is set to hit stores on April 3rd.

Frontman Mike Wiebe had this to say about the inspiration for album, "It's a made-up world that's an amalgam of old New York movies that I saw when I was a little kid.

"I'd never been to New York so my perception of the place was influenced by everything from 'The Warriors' and 'Taxi Driver' to the opening credits of 'Welcome Back, Kotter'."

The band also features guitarist Zach Blair (Rise Against, Hagfish), Rob Marchant and Ian Walling from Riverboat Gamblers, as well as Mark Ryan from The Marked Men. Listen to the song here


