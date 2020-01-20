Queen Make History With Royal Mint Honor

(hennemusic) Queen have been honored as the first British band to be featured on a commemorative coin from The Royal Mint. The Queen-branded coins are the first in The Royal Mint's new 'Music Legends' collection.

The coin commemorates all four members of Queen through the portrayal of each member's instrument, with the Bechstei grand piano - which Freddie Mercury played for Bohemian Rhapsody - featuring at the top of the coin alongside Brian May's 'Red Special' guitar, John Deacon's Fender Precision Bas and Roger Taylor's Ludwig bass drum decorated with the Queen crest, as it appeared in the band's early days.

Underscored by Mercury's signature microphone stand, Queen's logo is placed at the centre of the design. "This is a big 'Who could have imagined it?' moment for us," says May. "When we began as Queen, even the first rung of the ladder to recognition seemed remote and unreachable. To have our band recognised and our music celebrated in this way is very touching - a real honor."

"Marvellous, all this fuss over our band," adds Taylor. "I feel entirely spent." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

Queen and Alice Cooper Lead Fire Fight Australia Lineup

Queen Announce Fan Voted Hits Compilation

Queensryche Release Lyric Video Ahead Of The Verdict Tour

Queen's Brian May Had A Not So Merry Christmas

Queen's Roger Taylor Receiving Royal Honor From Queen Elizabeth

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Video Passed 1 Billion Views 2019 In Review

Queen Legend Helped Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs 2019 In Review

More Queen News



