.

Don't Hold Breath For Van Halen Says Roth

William Lee | 01-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Van Halen

David Lee Roth says that "I wouldn't hold my breath" when he was asked about the status of Van Halen as he continues his residency show in Las Vegas.

Roth put together a new solo band for the residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and for his upcoming tour supporting KISS on the latest leg of their farewell tour.

The outspoken frontman appeared on PodKats! To talk about the show and was asked the obligatory question about what is happening with Van Halen. He responded, "I just called Ed to find out who the guitar tech I need to talk to is and some of the gear I need.

"Everybody's fully aware [of the residency]. We live in small circles here. We have the same manager, everything. The stuff you sing along with, I wrote. I'm a part-owner. It's in the DNA. Whatever happens with Van Halen, it's not for me to guess. I wouldn't hold my breath."


Related Stories


Don't Hold Breath For Van Halen Says Roth

Eddie Van Halen Is Not Doing Well Says Roth

David Lee Roth Mixes Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff

Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question 2019 In Review

Van Halen Singer Dream Shattered By TV Appearance 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen 2019 In Review

Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion 2019 In Review

More Van Halen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Don't Hold Breath For Van Halen Says Roth- Metallica and Dave Mustaine Jams Healed Rift- Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash- Ozzy Osbourne- more


Reviews
The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

advertisement


Latest News
Don't Hold Breath For Van Halen Says Roth

Metallica and Dave Mustaine Jams Healed Rift

Ozzy Osbourne Thanks Fans Following Parkinson's Announcement

Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Explains Failed Legal Action

Paramore's Hayley Williams Releases First Song From Solo Album

Iron Maiden Stars Remember Rush Icon Neil Peart

The Who Announce Double Vinyl Reissue Of Classic Albums

Singled Out: Jangling Sparrows' Estuaries



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.