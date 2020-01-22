Don't Hold Breath For Van Halen Says Roth

David Lee Roth says that "I wouldn't hold my breath" when he was asked about the status of Van Halen as he continues his residency show in Las Vegas.

Roth put together a new solo band for the residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and for his upcoming tour supporting KISS on the latest leg of their farewell tour.

The outspoken frontman appeared on PodKats! To talk about the show and was asked the obligatory question about what is happening with Van Halen. He responded, "I just called Ed to find out who the guitar tech I need to talk to is and some of the gear I need.

"Everybody's fully aware [of the residency]. We live in small circles here. We have the same manager, everything. The stuff you sing along with, I wrote. I'm a part-owner. It's in the DNA. Whatever happens with Van Halen, it's not for me to guess. I wouldn't hold my breath."





