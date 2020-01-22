.

Slipknot, Staind, FFDP Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

William Lee | 01-22-2020

Rocklahoma

Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind will be leading the lineup for this year's installment of the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma.

The annual music event will be taking place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds over Memorial Day Weekend (May 22nd, 23rd and 24th), just outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Staind's Mike Mushok shared his excitement about returning to the festival, "We had a blast reuniting for some great shows last year, and we're excited to be playing Rocklahoma again."

The 2020 lineup will also include Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Motionless In White, Body Count, Hollywood Undead, Hellyeah, Badflower, The Hu, Jelly Roll, Bad Wolves, Dirty Honey, All That Remains, Jinjer, Warrant, Brass Against, Bones UK, Knocked Loose, John 5 And The Creatures, Butcher Babies, From Ashes To New, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Diamante, Goodbye June, BulletBoys, Liliac, Color Of Chaos, East Side Gamblers, Budderside, Paralandra, Hericane Alice, Travis Bond, Fist Of Rage, Outlaw Devils, 90lb Wrench, Severmind, Love Sick Radio, Mind Of Fury, Jessikill, Straight Six, The Rumours, Chaotic Resemblance, and more.


