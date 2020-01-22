Tool Announce New U.S. Spring Tour Dates
Tool have announced that they have added four new U.S. shows in the Pacific Northwest this spring in support of their latest album "Fear Inocolum".
The new dates are scheduled for March and include stops in Spokane, Portland, Eugene, and Boise and will the band's current winter dates that wrap in New Orleans on February 1st.
The band will then head to Australia and New Zealand for a leg that kicks off on February 14th in Perth and concludes in Auckland on February 28th. See all of the dates below:
Jan. 22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena
Jan. 28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Jan. 29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 31 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
Feb. 01 - New Orleans, LA - LA Smoothie King Center
Feb. 14 - Perth, AU - RAC Arena
Feb. 17 - Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena
Feb. 20 - Brisbane, AU - Entertainment Centre
Feb. 22 - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena
Feb. 28 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
Mar. 09 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Mar. 11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Mar. 12 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center
Mar. 14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
