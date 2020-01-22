Tool Announce New U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Tool have announced that they have added four new U.S. shows in the Pacific Northwest this spring in support of their latest album "Fear Inocolum".

The new dates are scheduled for March and include stops in Spokane, Portland, Eugene, and Boise and will the band's current winter dates that wrap in New Orleans on February 1st.

The band will then head to Australia and New Zealand for a leg that kicks off on February 14th in Perth and concludes in Auckland on February 28th. See all of the dates below:

Jan. 22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena

Jan. 28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Jan. 29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 31 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

Feb. 01 - New Orleans, LA - LA Smoothie King Center

Feb. 14 - Perth, AU - RAC Arena

Feb. 17 - Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena

Feb. 20 - Brisbane, AU - Entertainment Centre

Feb. 22 - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena

Feb. 28 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

Mar. 09 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Mar. 11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Mar. 12 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center

Mar. 14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena





