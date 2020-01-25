.

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announces Fall Tour

Bruce Henne | 01-25-2020

ELO

(hennemusic) Jeff Lynne's ELO has announced dates for a fall tour of the UK and Europe that they will be launching in support of their latest album, "From Out Of Nowhere."

The 15-date series will open September 19 in Oslo, Norway, and include stops in Sweden, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands before shows across the UK and Ireland in October.

"The audiences in the UK and Europe were so good," says Lynne. "We're looking forward to bringing a new show and some musical surprises this fall. I can't wait!"

While presale information will be announced shortly, tickets will go on general sale on Friday, January 31 at 9am local time.

"From Out Of Nowhere" sees Lynne performing all of the instruments and vocals on the record, save for some percussion by engineer Steve Jay. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


