.

Tool Win Best Metal Grammy Award

William Lee | 01-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tool

Tool took home the Best Metal Performance Grammy for their track "7empest" during the pre-telecast event on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Danny Carey (drums) and Justin Chancellor (bass) accepted the award at the event. They bet out Candlemass, Death Angel, I Prevail, and Killswitch Engage for the honor.

This was the fourth Grammy Award for the acclaimed band. They had previously won Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"), Best Metal Performance (2002, "Schism") and Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days).


Related Stories


Tool Win Best Metal Grammy Award

Tool Announce New U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Tool Had Biggest Rock Album Of 2019

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio 2019 In Review

Tool Beat Taylor Swift To No. 1 2019 In Review

Tool Gets Mashed Up With Justin Bieber 2019 In Review

Tool, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down Stars Jam

Tool Heading Down Under Next Year

Tool Releasing Expanded 'Fear Inoculum' Book Edition

Tool Add New Leg To 'Fear Inoculum' Tour

More Tool News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Surviving The Doors Members Reunite Benefit Concert- Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger Plan Summer Tour- Cynic and Death Drummer Sean Reinert Dead At 48- more


Reviews
Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
KISS And Other Rock Stars React To Kobe Bryant's Death

Tool Win Best Metal Grammy Award

Chris Cornell Wins Posthumous Grammy Award

Surviving The Doors Members Reunite Benefit Concert

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger Plan Summer Tour

Cynic and Death Drummer Sean Reinert Dead At 48

Joey Kramer Part Of Aerosmith MusiCares Event

Breaking Benjamin Release Video Featuring Scooter Ward



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.