Tool Win Best Metal Grammy Award
Tool took home the Best Metal Performance Grammy for their track "7empest" during the pre-telecast event on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Danny Carey (drums) and Justin Chancellor (bass) accepted the award at the event. They bet out Candlemass, Death Angel, I Prevail, and Killswitch Engage for the honor.
This was the fourth Grammy Award for the acclaimed band. They had previously won Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"), Best Metal Performance (2002, "Schism") and Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days).
