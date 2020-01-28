The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Return With New Song

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are releasing their first original new music since 2018 with a track called "A Long Time Ago In A Galaxy Called LA."

The song comes from their forthcoming "The Emergency" EP and is their first new track since 2018's The Awakening. The song will be hitting digital retailers on January 31st but fans can check out a lyric video here.

Frontman Ron Winter had this to say, "This song was just really fun from the beginning to the end. It's the story of how I met my future wife. As I was producing the lead vocal, the engineer tracking me stopped and said, 'This is crazy. I was here this night!' And he was there, so that was proof to me I really captured the essence of the occasion lyrically.

"It's a melodic roller coaster of nervous excitement, like when you first meet someone special. This is a fun, unashamed love song straight from the emo playbook. Don't quit before the end because this song rides hard until the wheels fall off!"





