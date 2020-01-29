Queen and Adam Lambert Expand Rhapsody Tour

(hennemusic) Following a phenomenal demand for tickets, Queen + Adam Lambert have expanded the UK leg of their Rhapsody tour with a pair of new shows in Birmingham.

With tickets now available, the June 14 and 15 events at Arena Birmingham are the final dates to be added and the last opportunity to see the band perform in the UK this year and come on top of 10 London O2 and two Manchester Arena sold-out concerts.

The all-new "Rhapsody" show is presently on a run of 17 stadium shows across South Asia and Australasia, which includes a special appearance at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16 for the Fire Fight Australia concert for national bushfire relief.

Queen were recently honored as the first British band to be featured on a commemorative coin from The Royal Mint. Read more and see the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Queen Make History With Royal Mint Honor

Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

Queen and Alice Cooper Lead Fire Fight Australia Lineup

Queen Announce Fan Voted Hits Compilation

Queensryche Release Lyric Video Ahead Of The Verdict Tour

Queen's Brian May Had A Not So Merry Christmas

Queen's Roger Taylor Receiving Royal Honor From Queen Elizabeth

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Video Passed 1 Billion Views 2019 In Review

More Queen News



