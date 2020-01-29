.

Queen and Adam Lambert Expand Rhapsody Tour

Bruce Henne | 01-29-2020

Queen

(hennemusic) Following a phenomenal demand for tickets, Queen + Adam Lambert have expanded the UK leg of their Rhapsody tour with a pair of new shows in Birmingham.

With tickets now available, the June 14 and 15 events at Arena Birmingham are the final dates to be added and the last opportunity to see the band perform in the UK this year and come on top of 10 London O2 and two Manchester Arena sold-out concerts.

The all-new "Rhapsody" show is presently on a run of 17 stadium shows across South Asia and Australasia, which includes a special appearance at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16 for the Fire Fight Australia concert for national bushfire relief.

Queen were recently honored as the first British band to be featured on a commemorative coin from The Royal Mint. Read more and see the dates here.

