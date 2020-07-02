Crematory Cover White Lion Classic 'When The Children Cry'

Crematory have released a video for their brand new cover of the classic White Lion hit "When The Children Cry", which follows the release of their new album "Unbroken".

The band had this to say, "To shorten the time without live music caused by the Coronavirus, we recorded this cover version of White Lion's 'When The Children Cry', to show that we are still here for our fans and supporters.

"A beautiful addition to our recently released album Unbroken (release date: march 6th via Napalm Records)!" Watch the video for the cover below:





