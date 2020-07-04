Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold

New York rockers The Phoenix Within recently released their new single "Tenfold" and to celebrate we asked Omar Feliciano to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Ok, so here's the inside story for our latest release. Tenfold was written over 2 years ago by Nick Narlis and myself (Omar Feliciano). We recorded an acoustic version of the song but we never released it. After Nick's two brothers John Narlis (guitarist) and James Narlis (drummer) joined the band we headed back into the studio and re-recorded the full band version of the track and again processed to not release it. We were holding out until we had recorded a new full length album. We were well on the way of our mission but then everyones world was turned upside down by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pandemic aside, we were also dealing with racial injustices, LBGTQ+ movements and the never ending politics of life. We decided collectively to release our song which we consider our own interpretation and reflection of the topics mentioned.

Lyrically, "Tenfold" touches on the importance of words, their meaning and their power. The lyrics reflect on how words can be used to comfort, empower and encourage. But it also reflects on how they can be used to agitate, scare, hurt and destroy. The lyrics are accompanied by electric guitars palm muting along and backing up the rising tension and conflict of the topic at hand. The chorus opens up and explodes with the full band providing the listener with a chance to chant along. "This here is a constant cycle, this here is a constant struggle," to break the dissonance of the lyrics we end on a hopeful and powerful quote of words that are backed by the ceaseless intensity of the drummer and his kit.

The lyrics and ending to the bridge of the song are a quote from Strength to Love, 1963 by Dr. Martin Luther King, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hatred cannot drive out hatred; only love can do that."

Our last decision was its release date. We decided that "Tenfold" by The Phoenix Within was to be released on Friday, 6-19-2020, in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

I'd like to thank our manager Chris Bianchi, our publicist Megan Langley, and the family and friends who continue to back and support us on our musical journey.

